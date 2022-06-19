Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.02

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 20425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.