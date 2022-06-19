Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.02

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 20425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

See Also

