Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.39

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.