Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.86

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 47838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

About Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

