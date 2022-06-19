Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.19

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

