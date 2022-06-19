Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
