New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NFE opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972 over the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

