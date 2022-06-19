GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

