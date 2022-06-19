Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Short Interest Update

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endurance Acquisition by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $249,000.

EDNCU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Endurance Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

