Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 310,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,373,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

