Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Down 15.7% in May

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.58.

About Gencor Industries (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

