Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Drops By 15.6%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.36 on Friday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

GAIA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.