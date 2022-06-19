Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Drops By 15.6%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.36 on Friday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GAIA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
