ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERYP opened at $1.06 on Friday. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

