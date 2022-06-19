Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Up 22.3% in May

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $464.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

