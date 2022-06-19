Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

