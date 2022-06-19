Robert Schlossman Sells 4,184 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ZS opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a "na" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $248.26.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
