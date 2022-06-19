Robert Schlossman Sells 4,184 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZS opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

