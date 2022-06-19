Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $102.53 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

