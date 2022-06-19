Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,749 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,796,000 after buying an additional 953,829 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

