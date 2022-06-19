Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.58.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $586.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.91 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $642.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

