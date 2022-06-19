Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

