Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

