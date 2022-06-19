Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

