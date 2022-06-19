Ascent Group LLC Takes $639,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of News by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,317,000 after acquiring an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in News by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after purchasing an additional 874,243 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,790,000 after buying an additional 1,640,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

