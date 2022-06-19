5,110 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

