Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $64,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,155,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 188,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

