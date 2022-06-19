Ascent Group LLC Invests $657,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

