NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NTGR opened at $17.93 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $515.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $146,409. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

