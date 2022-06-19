Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $131.84 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.