CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.17. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

