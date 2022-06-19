Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

