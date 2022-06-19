Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

