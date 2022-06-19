OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $231,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,406,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,699,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.88. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 421,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34,609 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 131.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,639,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.