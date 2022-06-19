Peter Coates Acquires 247,024 Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates purchased 247,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $202,559.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,007,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,834.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Peter Coates purchased 63,534 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,026.42.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Peter Coates purchased 200,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Peter Coates purchased 100,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00.

NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $0.94 on Friday. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

