Ramin Sayar Sells 30,883 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after buying an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after buying an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 319,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

