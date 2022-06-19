Ramin Sayar Sells 30,883 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after buying an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after buying an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 319,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
