ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 500 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,675.00.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

