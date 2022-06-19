ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 500 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,675.00.
Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.04.
ATCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
