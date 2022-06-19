Peter Grenville Schoch Purchases 13,000 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$15.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1-year low of C$14.96 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.
AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
