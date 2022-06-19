Peter Grenville Schoch Purchases 13,000 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$15.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1-year low of C$14.96 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

BOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.36.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

