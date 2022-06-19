Insider Buying: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

