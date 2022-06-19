Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $213,200.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

