Pai Liu Sells 95,289 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $160,085.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Pai Liu sold 1,739 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $3,443.22.

WISH stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ContextLogic by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,116,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 930,858 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic by 52.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

