Vincent P. Abbatecola Sells 20,000 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.43 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 126.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
