Vincent P. Abbatecola Sells 20,000 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.43 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 126.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

