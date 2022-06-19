Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells $197,476.08 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.99.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
