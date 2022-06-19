Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells $197,476.08 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLL. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

