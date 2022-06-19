Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $161,348.04 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.52.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.