Insider Buying: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Paul Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HEES stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

