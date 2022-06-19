Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $106,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

