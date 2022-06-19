DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in DCP Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCP. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

