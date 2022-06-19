Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.50 and a 200 day moving average of $295.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

