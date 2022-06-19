Echo45 Advisors LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,860 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

