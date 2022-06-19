Camden Capital LLC Sells 310 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

