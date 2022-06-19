Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,156 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.