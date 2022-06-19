Camden Capital LLC Sells 61 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average of $278.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.09. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.65.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

