Camden Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

